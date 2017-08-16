Will Oscar Pistorius be at gran's funeral today?
Former Paralympian and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is patiently hoping to be out of prison for a few hours on Wednesday to attend the funeral of his late maternal grandmother‚ Joyce Bekker.
Pistorius’s brother Carl confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that a service would be held for their grandmother‚ who was 93 at the time of her death last week‚ but said the family wasn't sure whether their brother would be attending the funeral.
"It’s a closed funeral and unfortunately‚ [Department of] Correctional Services hasn’t given us an indication yet on whether my brother (Oscar) will be attending. We have done everything that we could and we hope that he will be attending because we notified them last week about (the service). But we have to respect Correctional Services as it's their due process‚" said Carl.
"We lost our mother at a very young age so both our grandparents played a very pivotal role in our lives and we were exceptionally close to them… so the death of my grandmother is a very final end of a season (an era). Having lost both sets of grandmothers‚ is quite something‚" said Carl.
However‚ Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TimesLIVE that the department was yet to receive an application to release Oscar to attend the funeral.
"What I can confirm is the conversation that I had with the head of centre yesterday‚ he was yet to receive an application for inmate Oscar Pistorius to attend the funeral. So up until such time that I receive an update‚ then we will be in a position to confirm‚" said Nxumalo.
In October last year‚ Oscar attended his paternal grandmother's funeral‚ Gerti Pistorius‚ who was 92.
If Pistorius had applied‚ he'd have to get permission from the Departmental Policy on Amenities of Inmates which gives a number of privileges for offenders. This policy was introduced primarily to encourage offenders towards good behaviour‚ to instil a sense of responsibility and to ensure their interest and co-operation in the integration into detention and treatment programmes.
Compassionate leave can also be granted to low risk prisoners to attend funerals or if a direct family member is suffering from a serious sickness where it is expected that they are dying.
Pistorius‚ who is serving six years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013‚ is currently imprisoned at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre‚ west of Pretoria‚ which has facilities including bath tubs suitable for disabled offenders.
The funeral will take place at the St Michael's Anglican Church in Bryanston‚ Johannesburg. The family has asked for privacy.
