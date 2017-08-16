Former Paralympian and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is patiently hoping to be out of prison for a few hours on Wednesday to attend the funeral of his late maternal grandmother‚ Joyce Bekker.

Pistorius’s brother Carl confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that a service would be held for their grandmother‚ who was 93 at the time of her death last week‚ but said the family wasn't sure whether their brother would be attending the funeral.

"It’s a closed funeral and unfortunately‚ [Department of] Correctional Services hasn’t given us an indication yet on whether my brother (Oscar) will be attending. We have done everything that we could and we hope that he will be attending because we notified them last week about (the service). But we have to respect Correctional Services as it's their due process‚" said Carl.

"We lost our mother at a very young age so both our grandparents played a very pivotal role in our lives and we were exceptionally close to them… so the death of my grandmother is a very final end of a season (an era). Having lost both sets of grandmothers‚ is quite something‚" said Carl.