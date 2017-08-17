Aggrieved e-toll workers take protest to transport minister's office
e-Toll & RTIA employees protesting outside Department of Transport waiting to hand over memorandum to Minister Joe Maswanganyi. pic.twitter.com/Xr8kqPRUHH— SATAWU Media (@SatawuMedia) August 17, 2017
Workers marched on the office of the transport minister on Thursday‚ demanding intervention into “rampant abuse of power” by e-toll management.
Members of the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union are demanding organisational rights so they can represent members aggrieved by alleged “nepotism” at the Road Traffic Infringement Agency and Centurion company Electronic Toll Collection.
“Allegations of nepotism and tribalism have also been levelled at area managers who are said to have employed their friends into positions‚” read a statement by the union before the march on the Pretoria office of transport minister Joe Maswanganyi.
It accused ETC and the RTIA of “flouting the law” by not allowing Satawu representation for its members who worked there‚ despite a ruling by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration in favour of the union.
“Withholding of organisational rights prevents the union from addressing workers’ grievances‚ which include salary disparities between workers doing the same job and the deducting of 50% of the 13th cheque for workers who have been issued with a written warning‚” it said.
“This practice is tantamount to punishing workers twice for the same offence.”
The statement said the RTIA was refusing to negotiate with Satawu on the payment of bonuses amid allegations that company executives “inexplicably received a 40% pay rise in recent months”.
“Employees are also concerned about the rampant abuse of power and maladministration by management who routinely show a flagrant disregard for the agency’s policies‚” they said.
ETC and RTIA have been asked for comment.
