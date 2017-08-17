Workers marched on the office of the transport minister on Thursday‚ demanding intervention into “rampant abuse of power” by e-toll management.

Members of the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union are demanding organisational rights so they can represent members aggrieved by alleged “nepotism” at the Road Traffic Infringement Agency and Centurion company Electronic Toll Collection.

“Allegations of nepotism and tribalism have also been levelled at area managers who are said to have employed their friends into positions‚” read a statement by the union before the march on the Pretoria office of transport minister Joe Maswanganyi.