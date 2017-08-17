Bell Pottinger to face the music for exploiting racial tension in SA

UK public relations company Bell Pottinger will face a disciplinary committee on Friday after being accused of exploiting racial tensions in South Africa.

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) will hold the hearing behind closed doors‚ at an undisclosed venue in London.

It stems from an official complaint by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in July‚ which accused the company of exploiting racial tensions in order to drive an economic and political agenda in favour of the politically connected Gupta family.