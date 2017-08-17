South Africa

Bell Pottinger to face the music for exploiting racial tension in SA

17 August 2017 - 14:04 By Timeslive
Business tycoon Atul Gupta
Image: JAMES OATWAY

UK public relations company Bell Pottinger will face a disciplinary committee on Friday after being accused of exploiting racial tensions in South Africa.

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) will hold the hearing behind closed doors‚ at an undisclosed venue in London.

It stems from an official complaint by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in July‚ which accused the company of exploiting racial tensions in order to drive an economic and political agenda in favour of the politically connected Gupta family.

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Bell Pottinger faked its way to a very hard truth

“If you lie, especially in the digital age, you will be caught out. Even good liars contradict themselves eventually.”
Business
11 days ago

“The hearing will commence … with the DA giving a verbal summary of our complaint against Bell Pottinger detailing how the pro-Gupta propaganda campaign contravened the PRCA’s Codes of Conduct‚” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

“A representative of Bell Pottinger will thereafter be given the opportunity to respond to our case.

“Members of the PRCA disciplinary Committee will then be invited‚ in turn‚ to question both the DA and the representative of Bell Pottinger. On conclusion of the hearing‚ the committee will be in its deliberations.”

Fact vs fiction: How Bell Pottinger and Atul Gupta spun the BBC

It’s the radio interview everyone is talking about.A gasping Atul Gupta‚ Mr State Capture himself‚ goes on air at the BBC and says he believes all is ...
Opinion & Analysis
15 days ago

Bell Pottinger fired a lead partner‚ and suspended another partner and two employees‚ in the wake of accusations that it contributed to campaigns to stir up racial division.

"There has been a social media campaign that highlights the issue of economic emancipation in a way that we‚ having seen it‚ consider to be inappropriate and offensive‚” the UK firm said in reaction to a sustained social media storm and complaints about its activities in South Africa.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan described the apology as a "pathetic cover-up" and an "insult" to South Africans.

 

