Borders on 'red alert' to stop Grace Mugabe fleeing

Police have said Grace will get no special treatment, and Engels' mother, Debbie, is cranking up the public pressure, including releasing graphic pictures of her daughter's head injuries that required 14 stitches.

On Thursday, it emerged that she had also enlisted the legal help of Gerrie Nel, the former state prosecutor who secured a murder conviction against track star Oscar Pistorius.

At a news conference, Nel said the Engels family had been offered cash to drop the case but had turned it down.

"It's not about money. It's about justice," he said.

Nicknamed "The Pitbull" for his combative style in the blockbuster Pistorius trial, he also said detectives had told Engels they were seeking an arrest warrant for Mugabe.

"DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY"

However, a senior police source said Nel was jumping the gun because of Mugabe's application for diplomatic immunity.

"We are not preparing an arrest warrant yet," the source said. "Our investigations were completed but before we could take the next step, the suspect applied to invoke diplomatic immunity. We are waiting the outcome before we can move on to the next step."

Mugabe came to South Africa for medical treatment to an injured foot, almost certainly invalidating her claims to diplomatic immunity, legal experts said.