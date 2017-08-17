Bridge spanning N14 freeway will be demolished

The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department has advised motorists of a bridge demolition scheduled to take place on the N14 South from 6pm to 6am over the weekend of 2-3 September 2017‚ starting next Saturday evening.

The bridge spans the N14 freeway and carries two water pipes belonging to the City of Tshwane.

"The decision to demolish the bridge was taken by the Department of Roads and Transport after the City confirmed that the water pipes will be decommissioned and the bridge will no longer be in use‚" it said in a statement.

"The Department apologises for the inconvenience that may be caused to motorists during the demolition process."

Demolition Details:

Venue: P158 road (N14 South)

Date: 2-3 September 2017

Time: 18h00 to 06h00