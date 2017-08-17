South Africa

These #ColdFront memes will warm up your day

17 August 2017 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
#ColfFront.
#ColfFront.
Image: Twitter/Timon

It's cold out there and true to form Twitter users were quick to find the funny in the chilly weather. 

The South African Weather Service sent out warnings for “disruptive snow fall” in the Eastern Cape, across most of the Drakensberg as well as KwaZulu-Natal.

There is also light snowfall in the southern Free State and on the mountain peaks of the Western Cape.

The cold front got a lot of creative juices running on social media and these tweets should warm you up with laughter.

Most read

  1. Mexico's prickly pear cactus: energy source of the future? Sci-Tech
  2. Roads closed as snowfalls hit Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. It would be odd for cabinet to discuss Manana‚ says Dlodlo South Africa
  4. Aggrieved e-toll workers take protest to transport minister's office South Africa
  5. WATCH: Traffic cop's 'Vrr pha' fantasy comes true South Africa

Latest Videos

This metro cop loves the sound of a roaring AMG
Woman flees with entire petrol pump at filling station
X