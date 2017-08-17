These #ColdFront memes will warm up your day
It's cold out there and true to form Twitter users were quick to find the funny in the chilly weather.
The South African Weather Service sent out warnings for “disruptive snow fall” in the Eastern Cape, across most of the Drakensberg as well as KwaZulu-Natal.
There is also light snowfall in the southern Free State and on the mountain peaks of the Western Cape.
The cold front got a lot of creative juices running on social media and these tweets should warm you up with laughter.
The one good thing about the #coldfront is that it's an excuse to rock up to work looking extra royaly and just plain too much... pic.twitter.com/lgX5PFuhRL— Mphoyabasadi Mojela (@Sho_de_Chef_luv) August 17, 2017
#ColdFront #noclasses woooozzzzaaahhhhh pic.twitter.com/IX7JaaAa81— Masenkane (@Lehlohonolo_94) August 17, 2017
Makgowa got thier air-con on a low on top of this #ColdFront...I'm not dealing. Surely ngizogula kusasa😑 pic.twitter.com/EOafLV3OG4— timon🌈 (@callme_timy) August 17, 2017
Just when we thought the pregnancy rate willl decrease 😖🙏 #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/04yigTcrTP— No one (@_BlackZA) August 17, 2017
Bad time to be in a long distance relationship lol 😂😂 #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/L7iiBTeqqS— Xolisile (@xolisile_mbhele) August 17, 2017
Bathi this is the coldest Thursday as mentioned in the book. #FromAtoB pic.twitter.com/jzc8a9Gced— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) August 17, 2017
Me congratulating myself on taking leave just as the #coldfront hits pic.twitter.com/h8RpISx3tp— Deej (@Deej_was_here) August 17, 2017
