South Africa

Errant taxi driver blamed for blue-light brigade crash in Joburg

17 August 2017 - 10:22 By Aron Hyman
The scene near the blue-light crash on the M1 on 17 August 2017.
Image: Lesley Mofokeng

A swerving taxi driver has been accused of causing luxury vehicles in a blue-light convoy to crash into each other on the M1 in Johannesburg early on Thursday.

Hundreds of motorists were stuck in heavy traffic on the M1 South near Marlboro Drive after the collision. At least five black VIP escort cars with flashing blue lights blocked the outside lane in peak morning traffic.

They were on their way to pick up a VIP just before 6am when the vehicles collided‚ said police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

"It is alleged that a taxi suddenly changed lanes into the fast lane in front of the lead police vehicle‚ which forced the driver to brake suddenly‚" said Naidoo.

"This resulted in the vehicles following colliding with one another. One member was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this stage‚" he said.

He said that no private vehicles were involved in the crash and it is not known if the taxi driver is still on the scene.

