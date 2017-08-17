They were on their way to pick up a VIP just before 6am when the vehicles collided‚ said police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

"It is alleged that a taxi suddenly changed lanes into the fast lane in front of the lead police vehicle‚ which forced the driver to brake suddenly‚" said Naidoo.

"This resulted in the vehicles following colliding with one another. One member was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this stage‚" he said.

He said that no private vehicles were involved in the crash and it is not known if the taxi driver is still on the scene.