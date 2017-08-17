A former City of Johannesburg official was arrested on Thursday afternoon for theft.

The suspect‚ who worked as the Community Development Department Facilities Manager at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto‚ will appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said an investigation conducted by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) department last year had revealed that the former facilities manager had rented out the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre’s community hall and allegedly pocketed the money instead of paying it to the City.

“It is alleged that in 2014‚ a well-known pastor from Soweto wanted to utilise the community hall and paid R21‚000 to the suspect who pocketed the money for himself.

“The allegations were investigated and the suspect faced an internal disciplinary hearing early this year‚ which found him guilty of corruption and theft‚ and was dismissed as a City’s employee in May 2017‚” Mashaba said.

“This is just an example that even if you resign or get dismissed from the City‚ you are not off the hook‚ we will pursue criminal charges and recoup what is due to the City.

“That is why we will continue to vigorously pursue every allegation of corruption‚” Mashaba said.

He added: “Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly‚ and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks‚ SAPS and all other institutions within the criminal justice system to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.”