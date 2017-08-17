Gauteng health department accused of neglecting psychiatric patients

Over 50 psychiatric patients that were moved from Life Esidimeni presently live in alarmingly terrible conditions that could lead to another tragedy.

This is claimed by Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom‚ who has accused the Gauteng health department of compromising the safety of mentally ill patients.

Bloom said Life Esidimeni patients that were allocated to Weskoppies Hospital were currently living in compromised infrastructure that posed a danger to their lives.

Malfunctioning sewer and water pipes‚ a shortage of beds and unfinished renovations were some of the issues of concern at Weskoppies Hospital.