Gerrie Nel will monitor cops and prosecutors in Grace Mugabe case

The alleged assault was reported to have taken place at the Capital 20 West in Sandton on Sunday. Engels said Mugabe had beat her with an electrical extension cord and opened a case of assault against Mugabe on Monday.

Nel said he was unhappy with how the case had been handled by police so far.

He would be monitoring the work on the police and the national prosecuting authority‚ he said.

AfriForum said it was facilitating access to trauma counselling to Engels.

Engels was quoted by AfriForum on its social media platforms as saying: "One feels powerless if you are the victim of violence by a person like Mrs Mugabe‚ who occupies a position of power".

