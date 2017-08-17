South Africa

IN PICTURES: It's snowing and SA is loving it!

17 August 2017 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
It's snowing in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Fly Karoo Air Services

Social media was all about the snow on Thursday morning as up to 30cm of the powder fell over four provinces.

In the Eastern Cape snowfall was expected near Barkley East and Rhodes and across most of the Drakensberg‚ extending into KwaZulu-Natal‚ according to Weather SA forecaster Wayne Venter.

There was also light snowfall in the southern Free State and on the mountain peaks of the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service sent out warnings for “disruptive snow fall” and localised flooding was also expected along the Wild Coast and along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

Here are some of the highlights: 

Hogsback white and beautiful this morning ❄️🌨💨🌬☃️⛄️

Posted by The Lighthouse Ranch on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Hennie Möller took some photos at Funerey Plantation between Elliot and Ugie.

Posted by Snow Report SA on Thursday, 17 August 2017

Kimberly and Scott Mitchell from Wartrail EC ask that you keep all your animals nice and cosy while the snow is falling! :)

Posted by Snow Report SA on Thursday, 17 August 2017

#snowwhite #hogsback #beautifulwaytowakeup #freezingcold #travelsouthafrica #backpackingsouthafrica #travelnownow #backpackinglife #backpacking easterncape @ Terra Khaya Backpackers

Posted by Lukhanyo Shane Eades on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Snowing nicely.

Posted by Hogsback on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

And then it happened...blessed with more snow! Many of the mountains in the Graaff-Reinet district are covered with snow and some of the mountain passes are closed #karoo #graaffreinet #snow

Posted by Fly Karoo Air Services on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Winter in die Camdeboo

Posted by Langfontein Guest Farm on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Snowy fields in Nieu Bethesda today (EC) - Daniël Moulder Rossouw

Posted by Snow Report SA on Wednesday, 16 August 2017

Nieu Bethesda - Peet Van Heerden‎ at Doornberg Farm

Posted by Snow Report SA on Wednesday, 16 August 2017

Snowing now at Highland Safaris - Graaff Reinet. Thanks for the video Rosanne Larson

Posted by Snow Report SA on Thursday, 17 August 2017
Posted by Banu Kajee on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

