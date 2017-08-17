IN PICTURES: It's snowing and SA is loving it!
Social media was all about the snow on Thursday morning as up to 30cm of the powder fell over four provinces.
In the Eastern Cape snowfall was expected near Barkley East and Rhodes and across most of the Drakensberg‚ extending into KwaZulu-Natal‚ according to Weather SA forecaster Wayne Venter.
There was also light snowfall in the southern Free State and on the mountain peaks of the Western Cape.
The South African Weather Service sent out warnings for “disruptive snow fall” and localised flooding was also expected along the Wild Coast and along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.
Here are some of the highlights:
Loved seeing the #snowkzn this morning @N3Route @N3Gateway @SnowReportSA @SAWXREP @BrightsonSA #TravelSA #roadtrip pic.twitter.com/eeiCVpItou— Claire Eksteen (@naturebunny007) June 6, 2014
Hogsback white and beautiful this morning ❄️🌨💨🌬☃️⛄️Posted by The Lighthouse Ranch on Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Eastern Cape - #SNOW R58 route at Barkly East @SiphoTowa pic.twitter.com/eGWBQl68o3— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 17, 2017
Hennie Möller took some photos at Funerey Plantation between Elliot and Ugie.Posted by Snow Report SA on Thursday, 17 August 2017
Kimberly and Scott Mitchell from Wartrail EC ask that you keep all your animals nice and cosy while the snow is falling! :)Posted by Snow Report SA on Thursday, 17 August 2017
#snowwhite #hogsback #beautifulwaytowakeup #freezingcold #travelsouthafrica #backpackingsouthafrica #travelnownow #backpackinglife #backpacking easterncape @ Terra Khaya BackpackersPosted by Lukhanyo Shane Eades on Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Some lovely snow photos from Elliot E Cape this morning thanks to Denise Biggs #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/ezGvB1qeuo— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 17, 2017
#snowkzn this is going to be my best drive yet!! pic.twitter.com/03PNvdcmyT— Lee Van Wyk (@VanWilder337) June 6, 2014
And then it happened...blessed with more snow! Many of the mountains in the Graaff-Reinet district are covered with snow and some of the mountain passes are closed #karoo #graaffreinet #snowPosted by Fly Karoo Air Services on Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Snowy fields in Nieu Bethesda today (EC) - Daniël Moulder RossouwPosted by Snow Report SA on Wednesday, 16 August 2017
Nieu Bethesda - Peet Van Heerden at Doornberg FarmPosted by Snow Report SA on Wednesday, 16 August 2017
@eNCAWeather @eNuus @StormReportSA1 #Elliot this morning pic.twitter.com/ZrqZ8WFleS— corne du preez (@corne06946803) August 17, 2017
Elizma den Heyer - Rhodes village Eastern Cape this morning pic.twitter.com/FHpGCOnw9E— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 17, 2017
Snowing now at Highland Safaris - Graaff Reinet. Thanks for the video Rosanne LarsonPosted by Snow Report SA on Thursday, 17 August 2017
Snow spotted in KZN midlands falling at Impendle - Andrew Weinberg #snowsa #southafrica pic.twitter.com/UM6SrCl8ID— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 17, 2017
