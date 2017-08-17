IN PICTURES: It's snowing and SA is loving it!

Social media was all about the snow on Thursday morning as up to 30cm of the powder fell over four provinces.

In the Eastern Cape snowfall was expected near Barkley East and Rhodes and across most of the Drakensberg‚ extending into KwaZulu-Natal‚ according to Weather SA forecaster Wayne Venter.

There was also light snowfall in the southern Free State and on the mountain peaks of the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service sent out warnings for “disruptive snow fall” and localised flooding was also expected along the Wild Coast and along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

