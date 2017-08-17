“Cabinet has added its voice to the condemnation of a video showing a schoolgirl being attacked by a male pupil at a school in KwaZulu-Natal and welcomes the arrest of the suspect. The recent killing of a school teacher shot in front of her pupils by her partner reminds us of the challenges we still face in the abuse of women‚” Dlodlo said.

Cabinet also congratulated People Opposing Woman Abuse for developing a mobile application that helps victims locate police stations and report cases faster.

However‚ when asked whether cabinet condemned Manana’s actions‚ the minister said it would be “odd” for members of cabinet to discuss a colleague’s conduct while it was still the subject of a court case.