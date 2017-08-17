South Africa

It would be odd for cabinet to discuss Manana‚ says Dlodlo

17 August 2017 - 13:00 By Khulekani Magubane
Ayanda Dlodlo.
Ayanda Dlodlo.
Image: Business Day / Martin Rhodes

Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo said on Thursday that cabinet did not discuss whether Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana should be dismissed after he had admitted to assaulting a woman.

During her briefing on cabinet’s Wednesday meeting‚ Dlodlo said it condemned recent attacks on women around the country.

“Cabinet has added its voice to the condemnation of a video showing a schoolgirl being attacked by a male pupil at a school in KwaZulu-Natal and welcomes the arrest of the suspect. The recent killing of a school teacher shot in front of her pupils by her partner reminds us of the challenges we still face in the abuse of women‚” Dlodlo said.

Cabinet also congratulated People Opposing Woman Abuse for developing a mobile application that helps victims locate police stations and report cases faster.

However‚ when asked whether cabinet condemned Manana’s actions‚ the minister said it would be “odd” for members of cabinet to discuss a colleague’s conduct while it was still the subject of a court case.

“We did not have specific conversations around officials. Deputy minister Manana was appointed by the president so the presidency would be best placed to discuss what happens to him. It was not discussed in cabinet‚” she said.

Manana is due to face an ANC internal inquiry. However‚ Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has defended him by saying there were other colleagues in government who were guilty of worse actions than Manana.

-BusinessLIVE

