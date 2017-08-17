Joburg traffic delays after 'blue light' collision
Luxury vehicles with blue flashing lights were reportedly involved in a collision on the M1 in Johannesburg‚ causing heavy traffic delays early on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if the vehicles‚ which appeared to include a BMW X5‚ were part of an official police or VIP convoy or who was being transported.
#BlueLightBrigade #Collision on the M1 south before Marlboro Drive involves #6StateVehicles— KayaTraffic (@KayaTraffic) August 17, 2017
Netstar Traffic reported congestion and delays in the affected area.
#JHBTraffic Congestion: Delays of 32 minutes and delays increasing on N1/M1 southbound between New Road and Marlboro Dr. Ave speed 10 kph. pic.twitter.com/rGbEuBNjsb— Netstar Traffic (@netstartraffic) August 17, 2017
JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar was not immediately available for comment.
This story is based on initial reports and will be updated.
