Joburg traffic delays after 'blue light' collision

17 August 2017 - 07:53 By Timeslive
Traffic backed up before Marlboro Drive on the M1 near the accident.
Image: Twitter/ @MatsobaneCarl

Luxury vehicles with blue flashing lights were reportedly involved in a collision on the M1 in Johannesburg‚ causing heavy traffic delays early on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if the vehicles‚ which appeared to include a BMW X5‚ were part of an official police or VIP convoy or who was being transported.

Netstar Traffic reported congestion and delays in the affected area.

JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar was not immediately available for comment.

This story is based on initial reports and will be updated.

