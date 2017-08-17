The man who shot dead a leopard in what was claimed to be self-defence on a hunting farm outside Grahamstown will be criminally charged for allegedly hunting the animal.

The probe into the killing of the leopard – which is a protected species under South African law – came after Dale Venske shot the animal on the reserve near Alicedale in January.

Venske works as a vermin control officer on Burchell’s Private Game Reserve where the leopard was killed.

Earlier this month‚ Venske was served with a summons to appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court next month‚ where he is expected to be criminally charged.

The leopard mauled houndsman Zwelakhe Dyan during the incident‚ prompting the Environmental Affairs special investigations unit‚ known as the Green Scorpions‚ to investigate the shooting of the leopard and the attack on Dyan.

The Herald