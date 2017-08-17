When Dumile Zulu decided to take on the Gauteng health department over the negligence that caused her son’s brain damage‚ she had no idea she would become the centre of a complicated legal battle over whether provincial health departments can afford to pay millions in medical negligence claims.

When she delivered her son in 2009 at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital‚ she needed a Caesarean section but did not get it and her child was born with severe brain damage‚ cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

The high court found the Gauteng health department negligent and eventually it was agreed in 2015 a lump sum of R23-million would be paid. This includes R19-million for life-long medical expenses for the severely disabled child.

Unfortunately for Zulu‚ while her case is no different from hundreds of medical negligence cases‚ hers became one in which the Gauteng Department of Health then asked the High Court‚ then Supreme Court‚ then Constitutional Court to change the law regarding negligence payouts.

The department says it shouldn’t be expected to pay negligence claims in a single lump sum‚ as currently required by law.