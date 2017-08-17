Panel head: I am not 'lusting' after Pastor Mboro

The chairman of a commission probing harmful religious practices in South Africa wants to get a protection order against pastor Paseka "Mboro'' Motsoeneng.

Motsoeneng is among the charismatic pastors who have crossed swords with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, which recommended last July that religious practitioners be registered.

The commission wants access to his financial records to determine whether his Incredible Happenings Ministries in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, is run for commercial gain.

Motsoeneng and the commission have been embroiled in court action over the panel's powers.

He has reportedly demanded that commission chairman Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva "kneel, cry and polish" his shoes and allegedly threatened to spray "holy'' water on her.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said yesterday that Motsoeneng had given her and the commission seven days to resign and disband.

Motsoeneng has claimed she is corrupt, was "lusting" after him and has refused to give the commission access to financial statements.