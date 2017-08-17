Panel head: I am not 'lusting' after Pastor Mboro
The chairman of a commission probing harmful religious practices in South Africa wants to get a protection order against pastor Paseka "Mboro'' Motsoeneng.
Motsoeneng is among the charismatic pastors who have crossed swords with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, which recommended last July that religious practitioners be registered.
The commission wants access to his financial records to determine whether his Incredible Happenings Ministries in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, is run for commercial gain.
Motsoeneng and the commission have been embroiled in court action over the panel's powers.
He has reportedly demanded that commission chairman Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva "kneel, cry and polish" his shoes and allegedly threatened to spray "holy'' water on her.
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said yesterday that Motsoeneng had given her and the commission seven days to resign and disband.
Motsoeneng has claimed she is corrupt, was "lusting" after him and has refused to give the commission access to financial statements.
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said yesterday: "I am a 57-year-old wife and I have been with my husband for over 30 years. I am a mother.
"This baseless insult has made me realise that Prophet Motsoeneng will stop at nothing to humiliate me, insult me and bring me into disrepute."
She has laid a complaint of intimidation, crimen injuria and incitement against Motsoeneng with police.
"I will be applying for a protection order as I believe if left unchecked he will physically harm me, or incite his congregants to a stage where they will harm me," she added.
She has beefed up security at work and at her home.
The commission said that Motsoeneng's utterances appeared to stem from his failure to co-operate with its probe - going as far as threatening to get a court interdict.
He failed to produce financial statements or substantiate claims that he had been to heaven and that Jesus had a Xhosa wife.
Motsoeneng, Pastor Chris and Prophet Mbiza have all failed to appear before the commission when summoned.
