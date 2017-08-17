South Africa

Paramedics go to the aid of one of man’s best friends

17 August 2017 - 19:39 By Alex Patrick
Loki‚ a pitbull cross staffie‚ had been running among horses when he was kicked in the head‚ causing severe trauma to his skull.
Loki‚ a pitbull cross staffie‚ had been running among horses when he was kicked in the head‚ causing severe trauma to his skull.
Image: Meditech Media

But it was not just any life in need of help Meditech paramedics discovered when they helped transfer Loki - the dog - from Winston Park Vet‚ where he had been stabilised‚ to Westville Veterinarian Hospital.

Loki‚ a pitbull cross staffie‚ had been running among horses when he was kicked in the head‚ causing severe trauma to his skull.

Meditech Media spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the young pup was just playing when he startled a horse causing it to kick.

Mathios said Westville Veterinarian Hospital vets were specialised in the treatment of head trauma and were available to render more advanced measures.

He went on to say that he hoped that the pup would survive his critical injury and that Loki had been given the best possible care.

Most read

  1. Man arrested after van ploughs into crowd in Barcelona - police World
  2. Borders on 'red alert' to stop Grace Mugabe fleeing South Africa
  3. Paramedics go to the aid of one of man’s best friends South Africa
  4. Kenya police watchdog says investigating at least 28 election-related deaths Africa
  5. People killed in Barcelona van crash, attack protocol triggered - police World

Latest Videos

Grace Mugabe in the spotlight: What is diplomatic immunity?
AfriForum's Gerrie Nel offers to help Mugabe's alleged assault victim
X