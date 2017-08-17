Paramedics go to the aid of one of man’s best friends

But it was not just any life in need of help Meditech paramedics discovered when they helped transfer Loki - the dog - from Winston Park Vet‚ where he had been stabilised‚ to Westville Veterinarian Hospital.

Loki‚ a pitbull cross staffie‚ had been running among horses when he was kicked in the head‚ causing severe trauma to his skull.

Meditech Media spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the young pup was just playing when he startled a horse causing it to kick.

Mathios said Westville Veterinarian Hospital vets were specialised in the treatment of head trauma and were available to render more advanced measures.

He went on to say that he hoped that the pup would survive his critical injury and that Loki had been given the best possible care.