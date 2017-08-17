Pietermaritzburg couple gunned down for cellphones‚ laptop

A Pietermaritzburg couple were brutally slain for two cellphones and a laptop computer during a home invasion on Wednesday night.

The man and woman were shot repeatedly after burglars broke down the front door at their Scottsville home.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the family was awakened at 2am by loud bangs on their door.

“The family was asleep at about 02:15 when they heard the bang on the door‚ both the husband and wife woke up to check what was happening‚” she said.

“The couple was confronted by two unknown men who fired shots towards them‚ with bullets striking the man in the head and his wife in her chest.”

She said a family member‚ who was unidentified‚ who was also in the house at the time of the robbery.

Mbhele said the gunmen fled the scene with two cellphones and a laptop.

“Entry was gained through the front door‚ which was forced open using a cement footpath slab‚” she said.