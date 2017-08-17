South Africa

R75‚000 grant on offer to five senior students from SA Reserve Bank

17 August 2017 - 14:14 By Staff Reporter
Graduation hat and qualification.
Graduation hat and qualification.
Image: iStock

To promote and support research related to financial stability‚ the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is offering five grants to postgraduate students registered at SA universities.

The value of each grant is R75‚000.

Sarb said in a statement on Thursday students should submit proposals for research on financial stability-related topics that will result in publishable papers.

The grants are open to Masters and Doctoral students registered at South African universities.

Five South African universities ranked among world's best

The latest Academic Ranking of World Universities 2017 records five South African tertiary institutions in the top 500‚ with the University of ...
News
1 day ago

Proposals should indicate how the research project will help to improve the broader understanding of financial stability issues in South Africa.

"Recipients of grants will be required to submit a paper upon completion‚ which is available for publication by the Sarb. Publication will be subject to standard peer review processes."

Research supervisors will be required to submit a progress report by 31 July 2018.

UCT opens first global research centre on killer fungi

The world’s first international research centre for tackling fungal infections – which kill about 1.3 million people globally every year – opened at ...
News
6 days ago

A research proposal and summary‚ full academic transcript to mid-2017 and a letter of recommendation from the supervisor of the research are amongst the requirements needed to apply‚ via email to ruth.ollier@resbank.co.za.

The deadline for submission is 20 October 2017.

Grants will be awarded by end February 2018.

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE: AfriForum takes on Grace Mugabe South Africa
  2. Grace Mugabe must have her day in court‚ says MP Politics
  3. WATCH: A gang of truly dumb criminals try to steal a safe South Africa
  4. Man convicted for murder of lover whose remains were found in veld South Africa
  5. R75‚000 grant on offer to five senior students from SA Reserve Bank South Africa

Latest Videos

AfriForum takes on Grace Mugabe
Armed robbery at BP petrol station in Western Cape! #4
X