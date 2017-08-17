R75‚000 grant on offer to five senior students from SA Reserve Bank
To promote and support research related to financial stability‚ the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is offering five grants to postgraduate students registered at SA universities.
The value of each grant is R75‚000.
Sarb said in a statement on Thursday students should submit proposals for research on financial stability-related topics that will result in publishable papers.
The grants are open to Masters and Doctoral students registered at South African universities.
Proposals should indicate how the research project will help to improve the broader understanding of financial stability issues in South Africa.
"Recipients of grants will be required to submit a paper upon completion‚ which is available for publication by the Sarb. Publication will be subject to standard peer review processes."
Research supervisors will be required to submit a progress report by 31 July 2018.
A research proposal and summary‚ full academic transcript to mid-2017 and a letter of recommendation from the supervisor of the research are amongst the requirements needed to apply‚ via email to ruth.ollier@resbank.co.za.
The deadline for submission is 20 October 2017.
Grants will be awarded by end February 2018.
