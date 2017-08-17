Pupils at a Durban school on Thursday blocked the entrances and exits to the grounds amid accusations of systemic racism and that they were called “monkeys” by their teachers.

The drama unfolded at the George Campbell School of Technology at about 1pm. Led by members of the school's Learners Representative Council‚ the pupils used wooden benches and concrete bollards to prevent parents‚ staff and union members‚ who were at the school for a series of unrelated meetings‚ from entering of leaving the grounds.

Metro Police and SAPS officers were present at the school‚ but there was no violence.

The pupils claim that there have been long-standing issues of students being treated poorly by teachers.

Protest leader Bongumusa Sibisi‚ in matric‚ said that black pupils were called “monkeys” and other racially-charged names.