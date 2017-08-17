South Africa

Roads closed as snowfalls hit Eastern Cape

17 August 2017 - 13:01 By Heraldlive
Driving in Middelburg, Eastern Cape, on Thursday morning.
Image: Tina Thomas via Twitter

A severe cold front has hit the Eastern Cape‚ bringing snowfalls in a number of areas over the past 24 hours.

Motorists are urged to be extra cautious in these conditions as the road surface is slippery.

According to provincial traffic deputy director‚ Charles Bramwell‚ the following roads have been affected:

- The Loodsberg pass on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg and the Wapsberg pass between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock are closed.

- The R67 between Fort Beaufort and Queenstown was hit by moderate snow but the road is still open and slippery.

- The Kraairivier Pass between Barkley East and Lady Grey also received snow and motorists are advised to reschedule their trips as the snowfalls are continuous and can be problematic.

- On the R56 about 36 kilometres north of Mount Fletcher the snow is approximately 5cm thick.

- Barkly Pass on the R58 between Barkly East and Elliot is also receiving snowfalls but the road is still open. It is being closely monitored.

- The Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Queenstown and Jamestown‚ which is still open.

Traffic officers are on duty in all these areas together with teams from disaster management.

- HeraldLIVE

