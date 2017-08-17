SA rivers in deep water

When a Cape clawless otter is found with missing back toes in the Hout Bay River in Cape Town, it's a sign the survival of the river is at stake.

Professor Justin O'Riain is director of the University of Cape Town Institute for Communities and Wildlife and a Hout Bay resident who walks along the river daily. He discovered a dead otter with a high level of plastic contamination and a second with necrotic feet.

The strangling of the river by pollution and water extraction is typical of the assaults on major rivers across South Africa, more than half of which are in bad condition, according to the authoritative Atlas of Freshwater Ecosystem Priority Areas in South Africa.

A quarter of major rivers are "critically endangered", said a WWF SA report last year.