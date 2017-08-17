South Africa

SA wakes to winter wonderland

17 August 2017 - 08:30 By Aron Hyman
Snow fell across four provinces on Thursday.
Image: iStock

Snow fell across four provinces‚ giving South Africans in those parts of the country a stunning winter sunrise on Thursday.

Snow Report SA published pictures of the big freeze.

In the Eastern Cape snowfall of up to 30cm is expected near Barkley East and Rhodes and across most of the Drakensberg‚ extending into KwaZulu-Natal‚ according to Weather SA forecaster Wayne Venter.

There was also light snowfall in the southern Free State and on the mountain peaks of the Western Cape.

Pictures streamed in on social media on Thursday morning‚ especially from the Eastern Cape‚ where 15–20cm of snow fell across much of the province.

The South African Weather Service sent out warnings for “disruptive snow fall” and localised flooding was also expected along the Wild Coast and along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

- TimesLIVE

