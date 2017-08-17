SA wakes to winter wonderland
Snow fell across four provinces‚ giving South Africans in those parts of the country a stunning winter sunrise on Thursday.
Snow Report SA published pictures of the big freeze.
Snowing quite steadily at the Sutherland Observatory right now. NC (5:30pm) #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/NSzhSuciKT— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 16, 2017
In the Eastern Cape snowfall of up to 30cm is expected near Barkley East and Rhodes and across most of the Drakensberg‚ extending into KwaZulu-Natal‚ according to Weather SA forecaster Wayne Venter.
Elizma den Heyer - Rhodes village Eastern Cape this morning pic.twitter.com/FHpGCOnw9E— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 17, 2017
There was also light snowfall in the southern Free State and on the mountain peaks of the Western Cape.
Pictures streamed in on social media on Thursday morning‚ especially from the Eastern Cape‚ where 15–20cm of snow fell across much of the province.
@eNCAWeather @eNuus @StormReportSA1 #Elliot this morning pic.twitter.com/ZrqZ8WFleS— corne du preez (@corne06946803) August 17, 2017
The South African Weather Service sent out warnings for “disruptive snow fall” and localised flooding was also expected along the Wild Coast and along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.
Snow spotted in KZN midlands falling at Impendle - Andrew Weinberg #snowsa #southafrica pic.twitter.com/UM6SrCl8ID— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 17, 2017
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP