WATCH: A gang of truly dumb criminals try to steal a safe

How many thieves does it take to load a safe into a boot?

CCTV footage from July this year shows several armed gunmen storming a Western Cape petrol-station store and holding staff members at gunpoint.

In a series of videos posted to YouTube by Viral Bru, most of the staff are shoved into a back room while three petrol attendants are roped into helping the criminals load the safe into the back of a white sedan waiting outside.

That's when their carefully orchestrated plan falls apart.

After nearly a minute of heaving, yanking and possibly swearing, the men finally get the precious cargo into the boot.

The petrol attendants are escorted back into the store while the remaining criminals check the precariously perched cargo.

Needless to say, it doesn't end well.

Watch the events leading up to the safe debacle below: