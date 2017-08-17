South Africa

WATCH: Woman speeds off, dragging petrol pump, to escape 'hijacker'

17 August 2017 - 12:19 By Timeslive

How far would you go to get away from a potential hijacker? For one woman, her escape attempt included dragging a petrol pump with her.

The woman was filling up at a petrol station on Main Street, south of Johannesburg, in the early hours of the morning when the incident happened.

Vuyo’s Garage owner Ashraf Hoosen told The Southern Courier that an unknown man tapped on the front passenger-side window. A few moments later, the woman suddenly sped off, ripping the petrol pump from the ground and narrowly missing the startled petrol attendant.

The woman reportedly dragged the pump for another 100m before the nozzle broke off. She later returned, claiming she had reacted like that because she had been hijacked several weeks before and was still in shock.

