South Africa

We didn't arrest Grace Mugabe because of her status

17 August 2017 - 12:38 By Nico Gous
Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula.
Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

South African police have avoided arresting Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe as a result of her status‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

Mbalula was asked what measures the police had put in place to ensure Mugabe does not leave the country.

“We‚ in terms of (the) South African Police‚ we had already put tabs on the borders in relation to her leaving the country‚” Mbalula said.

“If it was somebody else ... we could have long moved a raid on her in terms of the issues.”

Gerrie Nel sets sights on Grace Mugabe

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel is preparing to offer his help to the Johannesburg model who accused Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe of assault.
News
59 minutes ago

Mbalula said Grace has “her own version” of the alleged assault and never tried to flee the country.

Mbalula was addressing the media on Thursday on the sidelines of the Ayihlome Indaba Against Gender-Based Violence at the Velmore Hotel in Laudium close to Pretoria.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has to determine if Mugabe will be granted diplomatic immunity.

Grace Mugabe kept cops waiting 'all day': Mothiba

Acting police commissioner Lt-Gen Lesetja Mothiba has explained how Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe gave police the slip on Tuesday as details of ...
Politics
20 hours ago

She has been accused of assaulting 20-year-old Gabriella Engels with an extension cord at a luxury hotel in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Sunday night‚ where Mugabe’s two sons were staying.

Engels on Monday opened a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Sandton police station‚ and Mugabe was expected to be appear in court on Tuesday. But by the close of business she hadn’t been arrested or handed herself over to the police.

 

Most read

  1. Mexico's prickly pear cactus: energy source of the future? Sci-Tech
  2. Roads closed as snowfalls hit Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. It would be odd for cabinet to discuss Manana‚ says Dlodlo South Africa
  4. Aggrieved e-toll workers take protest to transport minister's office South Africa
  5. WATCH: Traffic cop's 'Vrr pha' fantasy comes true South Africa

Latest Videos

This metro cop loves the sound of a roaring AMG
Woman flees with entire petrol pump at filling station
X