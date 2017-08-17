South African police have avoided arresting Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe as a result of her status‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

Mbalula was asked what measures the police had put in place to ensure Mugabe does not leave the country.

“We‚ in terms of (the) South African Police‚ we had already put tabs on the borders in relation to her leaving the country‚” Mbalula said.

“If it was somebody else ... we could have long moved a raid on her in terms of the issues.”