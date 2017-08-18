Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Recognition Entrepreneurship Awards

Entries for the 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards (PERA) have opened. If you are a successful entrepreneur in the Western Cape, you should enter the competition.

The awards are given out in five business categories. If you are recognised as a standout entrepreneur, you could not only win prize money, but also take your business to the next level.

Business people are invited to enter the competition, which seeks to celebrate entrepreneurs who are contributing to growth and jobs in the province.

Since the launch of the competition in 2013, more than 1,000 entries have been received. It is an initiative of the Western Cape department of economic development and tourism.

Alan Winde, MEC for agriculture, economic development and tourism, encouraged entrepreneurs to enter the competition.

“According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, people living in Africa report positive attitudes towards entrepreneurship, with three-quarters of adults considering entrepreneurship a good career choice,” he said.

“However, here in South Africa we see declining total early-stage entrepreneurial activity rates among the working-age population who are about to start a business.

“That is why we are investing R37-million in our business development programme in this financial year, to reduce red tape and offer support to entrepreneurs. PERA is one of these initiatives, and I am encouraged by the achievements of past winners.”

Premier Helen Zille called on entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the PERA platform to gain exposure for their businesses.

“Creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to succeed is a priority of this government,” she said. “PERA is our way of recognising the businesses that are playing their part in the economic progress we are making in the Western Cape.”

2017 competition categories

All time periods refer to operations in the Western Cape.

Emerging Business: A business in its initial growth phase operating for 12 months or longer, but not longer than 36 months, with a minimum annual turnover of R500,000.

A business in its initial growth phase operating for 12 months or longer, but not longer than 36 months, with a minimum annual turnover of R500,000. Established Business: Operating for longer than 54 months with a minimum annual turnover of R5-million but not more than R50-million.

Operating for longer than 54 months with a minimum annual turnover of R5-million but not more than R50-million. Social Enterprise: Any revenue-generating entity operating for 12 months or longer that aims to address a social challenge or need;

Any revenue-generating entity operating for 12 months or longer that aims to address a social challenge or need; Most Innovative Business: This refers to an innovative solution or approach to an existing service or product.

This refers to an innovative solution or approach to an existing service or product. Business with Global Reach: An enterprise in business for 54 months or longer with a minimum annual turnover of R5-million, but not more than R50-million. The business should prove that at least 30% of its turnover is derived from exports.

Prize money per category

The respective PERA category winners and those in second and third place will be awarded as follows:

Emerging Business

Number of finalists: 3

Prize money: R75,000; R35,000; R25,000

Established Business

Number of finalists: 3

Prize money: R75,000; R35,000; R25,000

Innovative Business

Number of finalists: 3

Prize money: R75,000; R35,000; R25,000

Business with Global Reach

Number of finalists: 3

Prize money: R75,000; R35,000; R25,000

Social Enterprise

Number of finalists: 3

Prize money: R75,000; R35,000; R25,000

Overall winner and Business of the Year Award

Number of finalists: 1

Prize money: Engraved trophy

TOTAL: R675,000

All of the above prizes are non-negotiable and non-transferable.

Closing date

The closing date for entries is September 1 2017 at 6pm. Winners will be announced in November.

How to enter

Entry is free and nominees can enter only one category with the same business.

To apply, visit www.wcpremiersawards.co.za or collect an application form at the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, SEDA offices, The Business Place or The West Coast Business Centre.

This article was paid for by the Western Cape government.