Business tycoon Zunaid Moti was dealt a blow earlier today in the North Gauteng High Court and remains listed as an international fugitive.

Moti‚ along with his father‚ Abbas Aboo Baker Moti‚ and their business associates‚ Ashruf Kaka and Salim Bobat‚ were attempting to interdict President Jacob Zuma and his government and force them to hold off on an international arrest warrant issued in their names.

All four are listed by Interpol as international fugitives.

The men stand accused of defrauding an allegedly disgruntled business partner - Russian citizen Alibek Issaev - out of R6.6-million in an apparent bogus mining deal. The fraud allegedly took place in Lebanon in 2013.

The men claim that they have never travelled to that country and that their arrest warrants were obtained on falsified information.

Interpol issued red notices (international arrest warrants) for the men in June. A red notice is issued when countries are unable to arrest suspects who have fled their policing jurisdictions.