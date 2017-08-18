Initiation film cuts too deep, says Xhosa king

Amaxhosa king Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu and Contralesa's youth wing in the Eastern Cape have lashed out at The Wound Inxeba, a controversial movie that examines traditional circumcision in South Africa.

They have also threatened to have it banned from screening.

Sigcawu and many other traditional leaders plan to lodge a complaint to the Film and Publication Board and National Heritage Council about the film, which they claim is too graphic.

The Wound Inxeba will be out in cinemas in February next year, but its trailer on YouTube opens with a traditional surgeon wielding his circumcision instruments before cutting a young man's foreskin, followed by screams and groaning.

Based almost entirely in and around an initiation camp, the film depicts a traditional circumcision ceremony and the lives of initiates.

Sigcawu said the rite was secret and only those who have gone through it should know everything about it.