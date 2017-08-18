Motorists must not be deceived into thinking that Joburg is a now a "speed free" zone‚ says the City of Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg took a decision at the end of February not to renew contracts with service providers that assisted with the electronic enforcement of speed limits. The contracts provided calibrated cameras‚ the vehicles used to place the speed cameras every day‚ uploading the data from speed cameras and issuing fines that were sent to the Post Office.

Despite fixed cameras being removed due to the contract termination‚ the city's Department of Public Safety said on Friday this did not mean that there is no speed law-enforcement in Johannesburg. "The public is advised not to believe that there is no speed law-enforcement in the City. In fact‚ the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has deployed officers to various hot spots across the city to curb speeding by way of mobile speed cameras.

"The primary function of the Department is to ensure road safety and the new approach we have adopted is Visible Policing when curbing speeding.

"We will continue to clamp down not only on speedsters but also bad drivers on our roads."

The department added that the City has gone through a proper process to set out the tender bidding requirements and specifications. "The tender advertisement for a new service provider is set to be published within the next three weeks."