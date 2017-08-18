Jozi loses its speed cameras

Johannesburg motorists have been receiving no speeding fines in the past few months.

This is because the City of Johannesburg took a decision at the end of February not to renew service-provider contracts.

But JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar said on Thursday that there was still manual speed enforcement in the city.

He said there were fewer cameras on the roads as more JMPD officials concentrated on law enforcement and boosting their visibility on the road.