Jozi loses its speed cameras
Johannesburg motorists have been receiving no speeding fines in the past few months.
This is because the City of Johannesburg took a decision at the end of February not to renew service-provider contracts.
But JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar said on Thursday that there was still manual speed enforcement in the city.
He said there were fewer cameras on the roads as more JMPD officials concentrated on law enforcement and boosting their visibility on the road.
"It means where officers identify a speeding hotspot, officers man the cameras manually and issue the fines directly. The city has decided to do away with electronic enforcement," Minnaar said.
The contracts, which were not renewed at the end of February, provided calibrated cameras, uploading data and issuing fines, which were sent to the Post Office.
Minnaar said there had been an improvement in curbing speeding in the city because of better police visibility.
"These contracts have not been renewed for the purposes of increasing the visibility of officers on the road," he said.
