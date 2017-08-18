Three men arrested for an alleged assault of a couple at a chicken outlet a few weeks ago will spend another week behind bars‚ because their bail application was not completed on Friday.

On Friday‚ the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Friday postponed the bail bid by Stephan Nel‚ 39‚ DJ van Rooyen‚ 21‚ and Joshua Schultz‚ 21‚ until next Wednesday because an investigating officer’s testimony was not completed.

Two other men arrested for the attack also appeared in court. Ockert Muller‚ 20‚ was released on bail a day after the incident and Marius Harding‚ 21‚ abandoned his bail bid.

All five men have been charged with attempted murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm. The state is opposing bail.