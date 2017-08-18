Murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde is due to appear for the first time in the high court in Cape Town on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

The former Lew Geffen/Sotheby's International Realty CEO is charged with murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ and obstructing the administration of justice by making her death look like a suicide.

Susan was found with the cord of a hair iron around her neck behind a locked bathroom door in the couple's hotel room at Spier wine estate‚ near Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016.

The indictment against Rohde‚ handed in by the state last month at Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court‚ accuses Rohde of placing the cord around Susan’s neck “in a double strand around the clothing/towel hook at the back of the bathroom door”.

He then supplied false information to police‚ it says.