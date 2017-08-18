South Africa

Seven hurt in panic after train derails in Cape Town

18 August 2017 - 09:26 By Aron Hyman
The derailed train caused the injuries of seven people, while other commuters had to disembark.
Image: @earlseptember via Twitter

Seven people were injured when they jumped out of a moving train “in panic” after a carriage wheel derailed in Cape Town on Friday.

The incident happened during the peak-hour morning commute at a platform at Bellville station.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said that the people only sustained light injuries such as “sprained ankles”.

Social media reports indicated delays on the line between Strand and Bellville but Scott said information was still being gathered.

