Seven hurt in panic after train derails in Cape Town
Seven people were injured when they jumped out of a moving train “in panic” after a carriage wheel derailed in Cape Town on Friday.
The incident happened during the peak-hour morning commute at a platform at Bellville station.
Footage of the train that was derailed in Bellville this morning. There are no injuries. Video sent in by Ashley Warries. pic.twitter.com/rCRc8nbcjo— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) August 18, 2017
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said that the people only sustained light injuries such as “sprained ankles”.
A Strand train (T3206) derailed at Bellville. No injuries but pregnant lady in shock, when commuters jumped out. pic.twitter.com/wMwln54O7Z— earlseptember (@earlseptember) August 18, 2017
Social media reports indicated delays on the line between Strand and Bellville but Scott said information was still being gathered.
