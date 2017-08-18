Snow joke: be cautious as cold snap grips SA

Heavy snowfall blanketed parts of three provinces on Thursday, with KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams warning spectators to be cautious and not to get trapped in the affected areas.

"On Wednesday night there were heavy snowfalls in the Eastern Cape which is on-going. On Thursday morning heavy snow fell in the southern Drakensberg, in Mpendle, Mooi River, Nottingham Road and Sani Pass. It should continue until the early hours of Friday morning," said Ron Ansell of Snow Report SA.

Ezekiel Sebego, chief weather forecaster at the South African Weather Service, said most of the country was feeling the effects of the cold front, which passed over Gauteng on Wednesday night.