Ten girls suspended after violence at Kempton Park school
Ten girls have been suspended and two boys have been recommended for expulsion from the Norkem Park High School in Kempton Park after videos emerged of pupils fighting.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the decision was made at an emergency meeting with the school governing body (SGB) on Thursday night after the fight on Monday. The SGB recommended the boys be expelled and will receive letters on Monday to that effect.
According to Lesufi‚ two of the girls were fighting over boyfriends.
Videos show a few pupils at each other’s throats. Fellow pupils can be heard screaming amid the chaos as they try to break up the brawl. At one point a pupil is grabbed by her hair and shoved to the ground.
“We will never surrender the education of our own children to future gangsters. We will never surrender the future of the education to people that want to be prostitutes while they are still young‚” Lesufi said.
Lesufi instructed the school to take its time with their disciplinary hearing.
“They will sit at home. Their DC (disciplinary hearing) will either be in November or December. They will miss their exams.”
He said discipline at the school is “out of control” and risks becoming a “Yizo Yizo” scenario.
The MEC asked police to conduct random searches at the school once a week.
