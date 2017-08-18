Ten girls suspended after violence at Kempton Park school

Videos show a few pupils at each other’s throats. Fellow pupils can be heard screaming amid the chaos as they try to break up the brawl. At one point a pupil is grabbed by her hair and shoved to the ground.

“We will never surrender the education of our own children to future gangsters. We will never surrender the future of the education to people that want to be prostitutes while they are still young‚” Lesufi said.

Lesufi instructed the school to take its time with their disciplinary hearing.

“They will sit at home. Their DC (disciplinary hearing) will either be in November or December. They will miss their exams.”

He said discipline at the school is “out of control” and risks becoming a “Yizo Yizo” scenario.

The MEC asked police to conduct random searches at the school once a week.