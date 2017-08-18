South Africa

Three KFC assault accused back in court in bid to be released on bail

18 August 2017 - 09:04 By Ernest Mabuza
The accused in the KFC assault case, from left, Stephen Nel, DJ van Rooyen, Marius Harding, Ockert Muller and Joshua Scholtz. File photo.
Image: Phill Magakoe

Three of the five men who allegedly assaulted a couple at a KFC outlet in Pretoria two weeks ago are continuing their bid to be released on bail in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

Stephen Nel‚ DJ van Rooyen and Joshua Schultz applied to be released on bail last week.

One of the accused‚ Ockert Muller‚ was released on bail two weeks ago‚ while Marius Harding has abandoned his bail bid.

The men were all charged with attempted murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

The alleged assault was captured on video and went viral on social media. It has been described as a racial attack by the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula.

The bail application for the three was heard last Thursday.

