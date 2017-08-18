Three KFC assault accused back in court in bid to be released on bail
Three of the five men who allegedly assaulted a couple at a KFC outlet in Pretoria two weeks ago are continuing their bid to be released on bail in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.
Stephen Nel‚ DJ van Rooyen and Joshua Schultz applied to be released on bail last week.
One of the accused‚ Ockert Muller‚ was released on bail two weeks ago‚ while Marius Harding has abandoned his bail bid.
The men were all charged with attempted murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.
The alleged assault was captured on video and went viral on social media. It has been described as a racial attack by the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula.
The bail application for the three was heard last Thursday.
In their affidavits‚ the men claimed that they were not the aggressors and pointed the finger at one of the complainants‚ Jacob Sono.
In his affidavit read in court last week‚ Van Rooyen said it was regrettable that the incident had been made out to be racially motivated.
The bail application was postponed by magistrate Mothloki Rapulana until today as she had questions around submissions made by the prosecution‚ which opposed bail.
The prosecution‚ through an affidavit from an investigating officer‚ told the court that Harding has a warrant of arrest in Port Shepstone on a theft charge.
The prosecution also claimed that assault and attempted murder cases based on racial hatred were rampant in the Montana area.
