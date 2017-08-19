Grace Mugabe due at leaders' summit in Pretoria after assault claim

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, who is seeking diplomatic immunity for an alleged assault last weekend, is due to attend a regional leaders' summit in Pretoria on Saturday.

The wife of President Robert Mugabe is accused of attacking a 20-year-old model with an electrical extension cord in a Johannesburg hotel where the Mugabes' two sons were staying.

South African police said she was expected at the two-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) meeting that opens at 9:30 am, with a "first spouses programme" starting at noon.

A closing ceremony on Sunday afternoon includes partners of the heads of the states from the 15 member nations.