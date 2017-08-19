South Africa

Motorbike rear-ends vehicle killing two‚ injuring three

19 August 2017 - 15:55 By Timeslive
Two men were killed and three others injured late on Friday night when a motor bike rear-ended a 4x4 on the N1 highway in Vanderbijlpark‚ south of Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm to findi the 4x4 lying on its side on the side of the road. Two people were found walking around on the scene while two others were found inside the vehicle. Provincial services were already in attendance‚ assessing the patients.

The body of the biker‚ along with his bike‚ was found some distance away lying on the centre median.

“Paramedics assessed the biker and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done by paramedics and the man was declared dead on the scene.

“The four other patients‚ two men‚ a woman and a young child‚ had been in the vehicle when it rolled. Assessments showed that one man had sustained serious injuries while the three others had sustained moderate injuries.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured man with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the patients were transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni Hospital for further care.

“Unfortunately‚ after a short time in hospital‚ the seriously injured man succumbed to his injuries‚” Meiring said.

 

