Another violent clash at a KZN school prompts full investigation
KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by another school violence video.
This time it is two videos showing pupils attacking each other at the Richards Bay Secondary School on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. In the clips‚ mobs of screaming pupils can be seen following a violent scene in which boys appear to be fighting. What sounds like metal grinding can be heard amid the screams of girls.
The videos were shot on Friday.
This latest incident follows shortly after that of Siyathuthuka Secondary School in Inanda‚ Durban‚ where a 20-second video of a teen being assaulted in November went viral. The boy who tripped‚ hit and kicked the girl is now out on bail.
KZN education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana condemned the Richards Bay incident on Saturday night. He confirmed that the department was in possession of the video clip.
"It is alleged that some learners were in possession of knives and guns‚ and shots were fired in the school premises. Schools should be the centres of learning and teaching‚ not the sites of bullying‚ gangsterism and criminality‚" said Dlungwana.
He called on education stakeholders‚ including parents and community members‚ to unite and stand up against any form of violence at schools.
“Even if we installed the state-of-the-art security in our schools‚ we will not win the war against the scourge of school violence unless parents and communities come on board and take responsibility for instilling a sense of what is right and wrong in their children. Schools should not be the only place where children are taught morals and discipline as this should begin at home‚” Dlungwana said.
The MEC said they will identify the culprits and make sure that they are brought to book.
Dlungwana will visit the school on Monday to assess the situation and meet with school management.
The incident in Richards Bay comes as 10 girls have been suspended and expulsion recommended for two boys from the Norkem Park High School in Kempton Park after videos emerged of pupils fighting. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the decision was made at an emergency meeting with the school governing body (SGB) on Thursday night after the fight on Monday. The SGB recommended the boys be expelled and will receive letters on Monday to that effect.
According to Lesufi‚ two of the girls were fighting over boyfriends.
