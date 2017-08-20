KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by another school violence video.

This time it is two videos showing pupils attacking each other at the Richards Bay Secondary School on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. In the clips‚ mobs of screaming pupils can be seen following a violent scene in which boys appear to be fighting. What sounds like metal grinding can be heard amid the screams of girls.

The videos were shot on Friday.

This latest incident follows shortly after that of Siyathuthuka Secondary School in Inanda‚ Durban‚ where a 20-second video of a teen being assaulted in November went viral. The boy who tripped‚ hit and kicked the girl is now out on bail.