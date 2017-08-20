Members of the Msunduzi Valley community near Pietermaritzburg rushed to the scene of a horrific accident that claimed 18 lives on Sunday morning in an attempt to save passengers who had been flung out of a taxi which rolled down an embankment‚ paramedics said.

“Paramedics were informed that members of the community had rushed approximately twelve patients to a nearby clinic roughly 100 metres away‚” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Upon arrival‚ paramedics found that twelve patients lying in the clinic being treated by their staff. Assessments showed that five had sustained critical injuries while the remaining had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.”