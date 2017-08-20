A 30-year-old suspect has been apprehended in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town after being found in possession of firearms‚ explosives and ammunition‚ Western Cape police said.

They said they were investigating the suspect’s possible involvement in violent crimes in gang-affected areas.

“The intelligence driven operation‚ executed by SAPS at the residence of the suspect led to the seizure of two firearms‚ a 9mm and a 7.65mm‚ 600 gram PE4 explosives‚ six detonators‚ one safety fuse‚ a variety of ammunition of different calibre‚ a bullet-proof vest as well as firearm maintenance equipment.

“The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Bishop Lavis on Monday to face the charges against him‚” said Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

“The circumstances surrounding the seizure‚ which is regarded as a significant success‚ and the suspect’s involvement in violent crimes perpetrated in gang affected areas are under investigation‚” he added.