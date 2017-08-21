Last week on Thursday‚ The Times reported how ANC MP Livhuhani Mabija confronted Mothiba about Mokushane's security clearance.

“Here we are stuck: there’s no correct certificate. It means that you are untrustworthy. How do we work with you when you sometimes just fumble‚ just day-dreaming in fact? You can’t just say ‘certificate is there‚ I’ll bring’‚ and next thing there’s nothing‚” Mabija said.

EFF MP Phillip Mhlongo said it was a “disgrace” that such a thing could happen.

“How do you appoint a person prior to you giving them a security clearance? It’s a violation of the act‚” said Mhlongo.

The previous person in the post‚ Major-General Agnes Makhele‚ returned to her permanent post as Provincial Head of Crime Intelligence in the Free State‚ after being in the position for 18 months.

Mpho Kwinika‚ president of the South African Police Union (Sapu)‚ said it was critical for the SAPS to get the right people into management positions.

"We as SAPU really condemn the appointment of people in senior positions without the proper vetting processes taking place‚" he said.

Kwinika said he believed it was time an independent judicial commission was appointed to investigate the problems within the police.

"The police are unable to do their constitutional obligation of protecting people. I don't think South Africa can afford an institution like the police to operate in the way it is operating‚" he said.

"It is failing South Africans and we need to find out why it is like this‚" Kwinika said.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: "We've basically been having a situation where a number of people have been appointed without the proper vetting processes taking place.

"We as Popcru think that anybody being appointed for any position should be properly vetted‚ so they aren't later found to be wanting‚" Mamabolo said.

He said it was crucial to sort out the mismanagement and infighting among senior management to ensure the police and the criminal justice cluster as a whole returned to "full functionality".

Zakhele Mbhele‚ the DA's shadow minister of police and a member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police‚ said it was important for the right people to be appointed in management positions within the SAPS to correct the "shoddy and sorry state" of the police after years of "chronic neglect".

He said he didn't have any individuals in mind to replace Mokushane‚ but it was important for the replacement to have the necessary experience.

"We want someone who's an experienced career officer‚" he said. "It is important that the person comes with operational field experience and management experience‚" Mbhele said of Mokushane’s replacement.

Mbhele said police crime intelligence has been dysfunctional since the days of Richard Mdluli‚ who was suspended as head of the division in March 2011.

"Police boast about reported crime going down‚ but that's because people have lost confidence in the police and just don't report crimes‚" Mbhele said.

A true indicator of police success‚ he said‚ would be when serious organised crimes such as home and business robbery and vehicle crimes which rely on strong intelligence start coming down.