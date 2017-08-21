The controversial world's first online rhino horn sale has been stymied‚ again.

John Hume‚ a local wildlife rancher who owns more than 1‚500 rhinos‚ won an urgent High Court case on Sunday compelling Environment Minister Edna Molewa to hand over an auction permit just hours before the sale was due to begin at noon on Monday.

But on Monday‚ South African auction house Vans Auctioneers confirmed that the event has been delayed until 2pm on Wednesday because bidders don't have buying permits.

Spokesman Johan van Eyk confirmed on Monday that while the auction was delayed‚ the interest levels and response from prospective buyers has been “overhwhelming”. He wouldn't say whether most bidders were local or foreign. There is major demand for rhino horns from Vietnam and China‚ mainly for traditional medicine.

But the big question – which neither Hume nor Molewa’s department has answered – is whether the auction can still go ahead if buyers have not been granted possession permits in advance.