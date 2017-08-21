Blood splatter fuels anger after Majakaneng man disappears
Blood splatter is currently the main clue in the mysterious disappearance of a 24-year-old man from Majakaneng in the North West.
Two of his friends say Teboho Ndlovu was with them on August 2 when he was shot by a farmer while the three of them were stealing oranges from his land. Ndlovu has not been found since then. But word of his alleged killing has sparked anger and agony.
“I can’t explain the pain I am going through. I can’t even sleep at night because I don’t know what happened to my son‚” said Martha Ndlovu‚ Teboho’s mother.
“The police are not doing enough to assist me. The investigating officer told me that they found blood marks in that farm but I still don’t understand why they have not arrested anyone.”
The N4 freeway‚ R104‚ R566 and other roads were last week closed by protesters‚ who demanded Ndlovu’s body and the arrest of the farmer. Passing vehicles were pelted with stones‚ while two trucks and a bakkie were torched.
The Ndlovu incident occurred less than 200km from Coligny‚ another town where a racially charged crime has triggered rage. Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte stand accused of killing teenager Matlhomola Mosweu earlier this year. The two allegedly accused him of stealing sunflowers.
Police last week conducted search operations at the Majakaneng farm and blood marks were found at the site‚ but nothing has led investigators to Ndlovu’s whereabouts.
Police spokesman Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed the discovery of blood stains at the farm but refused to disclose further details‚ saying the matter is part of an ongoing investigation.
Mokgwabone said the farmer and the two accomplices have been questioned by police. Presently there is no solid evidence to make an arrest.
Police have opened a missing person inquiry and are investigating a case of attempted murder.
Stone-throwing protesters last week clashed with police when they marched to the citrus farm‚ demanding to conduct their own search. Police used rubber bullets and teargas to prevent the crowd from getting close to the farm. Violence continued for several days.
Two men were arrested for public violence. The suspects‚ aged 38 and 40‚ were due to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
“We are pleading with the community of Majakaneng to be patient and to allow the police to fully investigate Ndlovu’s case. Public violence or any form of intimidation will not be allowed‚” said Mokgwabone.
“Police visibility has been increased in the area to ensure that we attend to any criminal elements that might occur. The situation is calm this morning but we appeal to motorists to be cautious.” The community is planning to march to the local police station on Wednesday in a bid to urge police to speed up their investigation into Ndlovu’s case.
North West community safety and transport MEC Mpho Motlhabane appealed to Majakaneng residents not to take the law into their own hands.
Motlhabane called on residents to have faith in the police and allow them to fully investigate the matter. Affected routes have been reopened.
