Blood splatter is currently the main clue in the mysterious disappearance of a 24-year-old man from Majakaneng in the North West.

Two of his friends say Teboho Ndlovu was with them on August 2 when he was shot by a farmer while the three of them were stealing oranges from his land. Ndlovu has not been found since then. But word of his alleged killing has sparked anger and agony.

“I can’t explain the pain I am going through. I can’t even sleep at night because I don’t know what happened to my son‚” said Martha Ndlovu‚ Teboho’s mother.

“The police are not doing enough to assist me. The investigating officer told me that they found blood marks in that farm but I still don’t understand why they have not arrested anyone.”

The N4 freeway‚ R104‚ R566 and other roads were last week closed by protesters‚ who demanded Ndlovu’s body and the arrest of the farmer. Passing vehicles were pelted with stones‚ while two trucks and a bakkie were torched.