South Africa

Brave five-year-old takes police to her alleged rapist's house

21 August 2017 - 11:17 By Aron Hyman
A five-year-old girl was able to take police to the home of her alleged rapist. File photo.
A five-year-old girl was able to take police to the home of her alleged rapist. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A brave five-year-old girl helped authorities to catch her alleged rapist by taking law enforcement officers to his house.

“Law enforcement officers attached to the Transport Enforcement Unit were on duty on Sunday in the Mitchells Plain area when they were alerted by members of the public to the rape of a little girl‚” said Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dayson.

When the officers arrived at the scene‚ the armed suspect had managed to flee.

“The officers took the victim to SAPS in Mitchells Plain‚ where the brave young girl informed the officers she knew the suspect and showed the officers where he lived in Tafelsig‚ Mitchells Plain‚” said Dayson.

He was arrested and police officers also found him in possession of an illegal firearm.

Dayson said it has been established that the 49-year-old man is HIV-positive and that the girl had been taken to hospital‚ where she will remain for the time being.

READ MORE:

South African raped and murdered in Mauritius

A South African woman has been found raped and murdered in Mauritius.
News
6 days ago

Woman raped and robbed while praying on mountain

They chose to attack when their 50-year-old female victim kneeled down to pray.
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Councillor tells of human ears in a pot in ‘cannibal’ case South Africa
  2. Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town’s ... South Africa
  3. Police chief rescinds appointment of acting crime intelligence chief South Africa
  4. Drunk taxi drivers a major concern for City of Cape Town South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
Hugh Masekela talks about directing ‘Gone Native’ musical
X