Acting head of crime intelligence Major-General Pat Mokushane has lost the position amid a row over his security clearance.

The termination of his appointment as acting crime intelligence chief was confirmed on Monday afternoon by Richard Mamabolo‚ spokesperson for the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union.

It is understood that acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba will oversee the work of the crime intelligence division for now‚ according to a letter signed by Mothiba that TimesLive has seen. Poprcru was unable to confirm this.

The letter does not provide a reason for the termination of the acting appointment.

National police spokesperson Major General Sally de Beer said she could not confirm or deny Mokushane's removal. She said the SAPS would issue a statement later on Monday.

Last week‚ some MPs called for Mothiba to resign because he had appointed Mokushane without a valid security clearance certificate.