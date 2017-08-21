Motorists driving along Empire road in Johannesburg might be forgiven for yanking their steering wheels or hitting the brakes if they see a burning billboard this week.

But the City of Johannesburg's emergency services has assured drivers there is nothing to worry about.

The burning billboard‚ which is situated near the off-ramp to Barry Hertzog road‚ is part of a campaign by British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) to raise awareness about the illicit trade of cigarettes.

To keep the smoke and fire burning over the next four days while the campaign is running‚ the organisers are making use of an entire special effects crew.

Manuel Lopes‚ head of productions at Joe Public‚ said the campaign was making use of a crew of up to seven people‚ including a choreographer monitoring the wind direction and strength to ensure safety.

"It obviously isn't real flames. It is just special effects and we've got a health and safety person on site‚" he said.