Defence in #CoffinAssault trial accuses alleged victims of fabricating evidence

The defence in the #CoffinAssault trial tore into the evidence of the two men who were allegedly assaulted by their clients.

Advocate Wayne Gibbs who represents the first accused‚ Willem Oosthuizen‚ said it was clear from the evidence before court that the alleged victims - Delton Sithole and Victor Mlotshwa - had discussed the case before‚ despite Mlotshwa denying it.

Sithole told the court that he and Mlotshwa had discussed the case.

“There are irreconcilable differences [in their evidence]. What makes it more interesting is that they corroborate each other on the date [on which the incident happened] August 17‚” Gibbs said.