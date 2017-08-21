Drunk taxi drivers a major concern for City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says drunk taxi drivers are “gambling with their passengers’ lives” after six minibus-taxi drivers were arrested for drunk driving at the weekend at one roadblock.

One of the drivers was 10 times over the legal limit said Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

The driver was transporting 16 people when he was pulled over by traffic officials.

“We’re unfortunately seeing an increase in the number of taxi drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and it is extremely concerning‚” he said.

Smith called on the taxi industry to “wake up to this appalling behaviour” and help the city to stop it.