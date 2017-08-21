South Africa

Drunk taxi drivers a major concern for City of Cape Town

21 August 2017 - 15:17 By Aron Hyman
Six minibus-taxi drivers were arrested for drunk driving at the weekend at one roadblock in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The City of Cape Town says drunk taxi drivers are “gambling with their passengers’ lives” after six minibus-taxi drivers were arrested for drunk driving at the weekend at one roadblock.

One of the drivers was 10 times over the legal limit said Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

The driver was transporting 16 people when he was pulled over by traffic officials.

“We’re unfortunately seeing an increase in the number of taxi drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and it is extremely concerning‚” he said.

Smith called on the taxi industry to “wake up to this appalling behaviour” and help the city to stop it.

“Thousands of people rely on this mode of transport every day and as if the driving behaviour of some isn’t concerning enough‚ the fact that alcohol comes into play as well just increases the risk to which these commuters are subjected‚” he said.

The six drivers were arrested on Saturday morning at the road block in Wynberg. Altogether 86 people were arrested by Cape Town Traffic Services officials and Metro Police for drunk driving.

The city’s special undercover “ghost squad” also “had its hands full” with illegal street racing on Thursday. Nine where arrested for negligent driving and four for drunk driving in Bellville South.

A further six people were arrested in another operation focusing on street racing in Bellville on Sunday.

